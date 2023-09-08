08.09.2023 19:03:54

EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Frederique van Baarle, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.09.2023 / 19:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Frederique
Last name(s): van Baarle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470405

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
27.19 EUR 4350.61 EUR
27.20 EUR 14960.72 EUR
27.21 EUR 21798.18 EUR
27.22 EUR 9287.02 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.2071 EUR 50396.5300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com



 
