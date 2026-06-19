LANXESS Aktie

LANXESS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 547040 / ISIN: DE0005470405

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.06.2026 10:21:54

EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Zachert, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2026 / 10:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Zachert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470405

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.75 EUR 3,669.75 EUR
15.76 EUR 2,127.60 EUR
15.77 EUR 2,775.52 EUR
15.78 EUR 29,634.84 EUR
15.79 EUR 11,542.49 EUR
15.80 EUR 19,165.40 EUR
15.81 EUR 10,561.08 EUR
15.82 EUR 21,799.96 EUR
15.83 EUR 7,455.93 EUR
15.84 EUR 17,487.36 EUR
15.85 EUR 2,615.25 EUR
15.85 EUR 29,481.00 EUR
15.85 EUR 90,947.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.8263 EUR 249,263.4800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


19.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105602  19.06.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LANXESS AG

mehr Nachrichten