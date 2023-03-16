16.03.2023 15:26:58

EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Michael Pontzen, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2023 / 15:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Pontzen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470405

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
33.60 EUR 10080.00 EUR
33.60 EUR 10080.00 EUR
33.60 EUR 10080.00 EUR
33.69 EUR 67380.00 EUR
33.69 EUR 3369.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
33.6630 EUR 100989.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


16.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




81611  16.03.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584635&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LANXESS AGmehr Nachrichten