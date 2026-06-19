EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Oliver Stratmann, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.06.2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Stratmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005470405

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 15.49 EUR 10,068.50 EUR 15.62 EUR 67,947.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.6031 EUR 78,015.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

18/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: TRADEGATE MIC: TGAT

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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