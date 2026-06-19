LANXESS Aktie
WKN DE: 547040 / ISIN: DE0005470405
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19.06.2026 09:14:41
EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Oliver Stratmann, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
|Kennedyplatz 1
|50569 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.lanxess.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105600 19.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu LANXESS AG
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17:58
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX verliert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
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15:59
|Schwacher Handel: MDAX notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)
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12:27
|Börse Frankfurt: MDAX liegt am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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11:46
|EQS-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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11:43