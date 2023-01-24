24.01.2023 17:58:39

EQS-DD: learnd SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




learnd SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.01.2023 / 17:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





 

Notification and  public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and  persons closely associated with them (HOS-2 form)

 

Filing  reference      2731
Submitted at      2023-01-23 20:31

 

1.  Details  of the  person discharging managerial  responsibilities/person closely associated

 

Name        Josef Brunner

 on behalf of AFT Tech Ventures AG, person closely associated therewith

 

2. Reason for the notification

 

Position/status AFT Tech Ventures AG is a person closely associated with Josef Brunner, member of the Supervisory Board
Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

 

 

3.  Details of the issuer, emission allowance market  participant,  auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Name     learnd SE
LEI     391200CLINOY60KP3T33

 

 

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be  repeated for 1 each type of instrument;  2  each type  of transaction; 3  each date;  and   4  each place where transactions have been conducted:

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6  Shares
Class A Shares
Identification code LU2358378979
Nature of the transaction Acquisition
Price(s)  and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
10        2,158,100 (units)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price		  
 
2,158,100 (units)
10
 
Date of the transaction 2023-01-18
Place of transaction XOFF

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Language: English
Company: learnd SE
5, Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg



 
