EQS-DD: learnd SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.01.2023 / 17:57 CET/CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (HOS-2 form) Filing reference 2731 Submitted at 2023-01-23 20:31 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Name Josef Brunner on behalf of AFT Tech Ventures AG, person closely associated therewith 2. Reason for the notification Position/status AFT Tech Ventures AG is a person closely associated with Josef Brunner, member of the Supervisory Board Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name learnd SE LEI 391200CLINOY60KP3T33 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 1 each type of instrument; 2 each type of transaction; 3 each date; and 4 each place where transactions have been conducted: Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 Shares

Class A Shares Identification code LU2358378979 Nature of the transaction Acquisition Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10 2,158,100 (units) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price



2,158,100 (units)

10

Date of the transaction 2023-01-18 Place of transaction XOFF

