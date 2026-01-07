learnd Aktie
WKN DE: A3CS4Z / ISIN: LU2358378979
|
07.01.2026 08:50:43
EQS-DD: learnd SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (HOS-2 form)
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 1 each type of instrument; 2 each type of transaction; 3 each date; and 4 each place where transactions have been conducted:
Notes
Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
[1] Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.
[2] Indication as to the nature of the instrument:
• A share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;
• An emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.
[3] Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
[4] Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.
[5] Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, ...) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed. Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
[6] The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions:
07.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|learnd SE
|9, rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|https://learnd.co.uk/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102756 07.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-
|
07.01.26
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, buy (EQS Group)
|
07.01.26
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
07.01.26
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, buy (EQS Group)
|
07.01.26
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
07.01.26
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, buy (EQS Group)
|
07.01.26
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
07.01.26
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
07.01.26
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, buy (EQS Group)
Analysen zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|learnd SE Registered Shs -A-
|2,94
|64,25%