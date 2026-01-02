learnd Aktie
WKN DE: A3CS4Z / ISIN: LU2358378979
|
02.01.2026 17:00:44
EQS-DD: learnd SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (HOS-2 form)
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (HOS-2 form)
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 1 each type of instrument; 2 each type of transaction; 3 each date; and 4 each place where transactions have been conducted:
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 1 each type of instrument; 2 each type of transaction; 3 each date; and 4 each place where transactions have been conducted:
Date: 2026-01-02
Notes
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.
Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated
Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
02.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|learnd SE
|9, rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|https://learnd.co.uk/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102730 02.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
02.01.26
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (HOS-2 form) (EQS Group)
|
24.12.25
|EQS-Adhoc: learnd SE: Dividendenausschüttung und Verwendung des Erlöses aus dem Verkauf einer Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der learnd Ltd. im Rahmen eines Management-Buy-outs (EQS Group)
|
24.12.25
|EQS-Adhoc: learnd SE: Dividend Payment and use of proceeds sale of a majority stake in learnd Ltd. as part of a management buy-out (EQS Group)
|
26.11.25
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.11.25
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
21.11.25
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Stefan Spang, buy (EQS Group)
|
21.11.25
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Stefan Spang, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
21.11.25
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|learnd SE Registered Shs -A-
|1,35
|-3,57%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Wall Street schlussendlich uneins -- Hang Seng zum Handelsende stark - Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen
Am Freitag zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zum Start ins neue Handelsjahr stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte sich nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Die US-Börsen wechselten ebenso häufig das Vorzeichen. Vor dem Wochenende ging es in Hongkong aufwärts, während die Börsen in Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen blieben.