LEG Immobilien Aktie
WKN DE: LEG111 / ISIN: DE000LEG1110
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30.06.2026 13:13:02
EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Dr. Volker Wiegel, Purchase of 771 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for fiscal year 2025.
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEG Immobilien SE
|Flughafenstraße 99
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leg-se.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105842 30.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu LEG Immobilien
Analysen zu LEG Immobilien
|25.06.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.26
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.05.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.05.26
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.05.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.26
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.05.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.05.26
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.05.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.05.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.05.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.05.26
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|UBS AG
|01.06.26
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.05.26
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.26
|LEG Immobilien Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|31.03.26
|LEG Immobilien Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.03.26
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LEG Immobilien
|55,65
|1,18%