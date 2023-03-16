16.03.2023 10:30:53

EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Lars von Lackum, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2023 / 10:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): von Lackum

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
59.30 EUR 10081.00 EUR
59.30 EUR 5930.00 EUR
59.30 EUR 1779.00 EUR
59.30 EUR 5930.00 EUR
59.30 EUR 5930.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
59.30 EUR 29650.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


16.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




81603  16.03.2023 CET/CEST



