EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Lars von Lackum, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.03.2023 / 10:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Lars Last name(s): von Lackum





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI

391200SO40AKONBO0Z96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000LEG1110





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



59.30 EUR 10081.00 EUR



59.30 EUR 5930.00 EUR



59.30 EUR 1779.00 EUR



59.30 EUR 5930.00 EUR



59.30 EUR 5930.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



59.30 EUR 29650.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

15/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

16.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





