EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Lars von Lackum, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.03.2023 / 13:47 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Lars Last name(s): von Lackum





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI

391200SO40AKONBO0Z96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000LEG1110





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



49.22 EUR 14766.00 EUR



49.22 EUR 14766.00 EUR



49.24 EUR 19696.00 EUR



48.82 EUR 9764.00 EUR



48.83 EUR 39064.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



49.028 EUR 98056.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

29/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT





