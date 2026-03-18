LEG Immobilien Aktie

LEG Immobilien für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: LEG111 / ISIN: DE000LEG1110

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18.03.2026 09:03:17

EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Michael Zimmer, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.03.2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Zimmer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
60.107885 EUR 198,356.02 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
60.1079 EUR 198,356.0200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


18.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103738  18.03.2026 CET/CEST





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