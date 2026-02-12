Lenzing Aktie

Lenzing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 64450 / ISIN: AT0000644505

12.02.2026 08:41:06

EQS-DD: Lenzing AG: Christian Skilich, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.02.2026 / 08:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Skilich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Lenzing AG

b) LEI
529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000644505

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.06 EUR 1,900 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.0600 EUR 1,900.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
09/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.02.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Internet: www.lenzing.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103212  12.02.2026 CET/CEST





