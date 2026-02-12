EQS-DD: Lenzing AG: Christian Skilich, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.02.2026 / 08:39 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Skilich

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Lenzing AG

b) LEI

529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000644505

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 27.06 EUR 1,900 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 27.0600 EUR 1,900.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

09/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

12.02.2026 CET/CEST

