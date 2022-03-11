EQS-DD: Lenzing AG english

11.03.2022 09:53:41

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.03.2022
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Patrick
Last name(s): Prügger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Lenzing AG

b) LEI
529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000604555

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
92.50 EUR 1790 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
92.5000 EUR 1790.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
10/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Internet: www.lenzing.com



 
