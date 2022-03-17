|
17.03.2022 13:32:44
EQS-DD: Lenzing AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.03.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
73585 17.03.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lenzing AGmehr Nachrichten
|
13:32
|EQS-DD: Lenzing AG english (EQS Group)
|
13:32
|EQS-DD: Lenzing AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|EQS-DD: Lenzing AG english (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|EQS-DD: Lenzing AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10.03.22
|Lenzing-Aktie schließt auf rotem Terrain: Sielaff wird neuer CEO von Lenzing - sieht sich gut aufgestellt (APA)
|
10.03.22