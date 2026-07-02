Limes Schlosskliniken Aktie
WKN DE: A0JDBC / ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7
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02.07.2026 10:05:42
EQS-DD: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: GMF Capital GmbH, sell
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Limes Schlosskliniken AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26
|50672 Köln
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105884 02.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Limes Schlosskliniken AG Inhaber-Akt
|
10:05
|EQS-DD: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: GMF Capital GmbH, sell (EQS Group)
|
10:05
|EQS-DD: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: GMF Capital GmbH, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
17.06.26
|EQS-News: LIMES Schlossklinik expandiert nach Italien (EQS Group)
|
17.06.26