20.09.2022 22:09:47

EQS-DD: Linde plc english




Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.09.2022 / 22:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Mr. Edward G. Galante
 
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
 
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Deferred Stock Units (DSUs)
Restricted Stock Units (RSUs)
 
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
 
b) Nature of the transaction   Acquisition of DSUs
The acquisition of 53.412 DSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment on outstanding balances under the Praxair, Inc. Directors Fee Deferral Plan (the Plan).
 
Acquisition of RSUs
The acquisition of 36.548 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to certain outstanding RSU grants, including those that have vested but whose payout has been deferred.
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition of DSUs
    US$0.00 53.412
    Acquisition of RSUs  
    US$0.00 36.548
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 16 SEPTEMBER 2022
 
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue
 
g) Additional Information The 53.412 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan. The 36.548 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreements.

 


20.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78335  20.09.2022 CET/CEST



