EQS-DD: Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.11.2022 / 18:59 CET/CEST
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David P. Strauss
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Linde public limited company
|b)
|LEI
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
Stock Options
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
|b)
|Nature of the transactions
|The exercise of 6,605 stock options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$118.71 per share and the withholding of 4,439 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$335.56 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 2,166 net shares that were sold at a price of US$335.61 per share.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Acquisition
|
|
|US$118.71 per share
|6,605 ordinary shares
|
|
|Disposal
|
|
|
|US$335.56 per share
|4,439 ordinary shares
|
|
|US$335.61 per share
|2,166 ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|N/A
|
|
|
|
|e)
|Dates of the transactions
|14 November 2022
|f)
|Place of the transactions
|New York Stock Exchange
|g)
|Additional Information
|4,439 Ordinary Shares were withheld at a market price of US$335.56 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 2,166 net shares that were sold at a price of US$335.61 per share.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|
