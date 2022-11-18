18.11.2022 16:40:41

EQS-DD: Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.11.2022 / 16:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Ms. Kelcey E. Hoyt
 
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Principal Accounting Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
 
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares
 
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
 
b) Nature of the transactions   The exercise of 5,150 stock options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$128.38 per share and the withholding of 3,449 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.97 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 1,701 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.95 per share; and
The exercise of 3,735 stock options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$128.80 per share and the withholding of 2,504 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.94 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 800 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.84 per share, 300 net shares sold at a price of US$333.85 and 131 shares sold at a price of US$333.93.
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition
    US$128.38 5,150 ordinary shares
    US$128.80 3,735 ordinary shares
    Disposal
    US$333.97 3,449 ordinary shares
    US$333.95 1,701 ordinary shares
    US$333.94 2,504 ordinary shares
    US$333.84 800 ordinary shares
    US$333.85 300 ordinary shares
    US$333.93 131 ordinary shares
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
       
e) Dates of the transactions 16 NOVEMBER 2022
f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information 3,449 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.97 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 1,701 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.95 per share; and
2,504 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.94 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 800 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.84 per share, 300 net shares sold at a price of US$333.85 and 131 shares sold at a price of US$333.93.
 

 


18.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




79435  18.11.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1491815&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten