EQS-DD: Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.11.2022 / 16:39 CET/CEST
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ms. Kelcey E. Hoyt
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Principal Accounting Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Linde public limited company
|b)
|LEI
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
|b)
|Nature of the transactions
|The exercise of 5,150 stock options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$128.38 per share and the withholding of 3,449 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.97 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 1,701 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.95 per share; and
The exercise of 3,735 stock options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$128.80 per share and the withholding of 2,504 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$333.94 per share to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 800 net shares that were sold at a price of US$333.84 per share, 300 net shares sold at a price of US$333.85 and 131 shares sold at a price of US$333.93.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|Acquisition
|
|
|US$128.38
|5,150 ordinary shares
|
|
|US$128.80
|3,735 ordinary shares
|
|
|Disposal
|
|
|US$333.97
|3,449 ordinary shares
|
|
|US$333.95
|1,701 ordinary shares
|
|
|US$333.94
|2,504 ordinary shares
|
|
|US$333.84
|800 ordinary shares
|
|
|US$333.85
|300 ordinary shares
|
|
|US$333.93
|131 ordinary shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|
|
|N/A
|N/A
|
|
|
|
|e)
|Dates of the transactions
|16 NOVEMBER 2022
|f)
|Place of the transactions
|New York Stock Exchange
|g)
|Additional Information
