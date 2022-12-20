EQS-DD: Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
20.12.2022 20:57:41

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.12.2022 / 20:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Mr. Stephen F. Angel
 
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Director and Chairman
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
 
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs)
Deferred Compensation Units (DSUs)
 
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
 
b) Nature of the transactions   Acquisition of RSUs
The acquisition of 710.526 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to certain outstanding RSU grants including those that have vested but whose payout has been deferred.
 
Acquisition of DSUs
The acquisition of 513.735 DSUs as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment on outstanding balances under the companys Compensation Deferral Plan (the Plan)
 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition of RSUs
    US$0.00 710.526
    Acquisition of DSUs
    US$0.00 513.735
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 16 DECEMBER 2022
 
f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue
 
g) Additional Information The 710.526 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreements. The 513.735 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan.
 

 


Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com



 
