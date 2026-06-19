Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktie

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 519990 / ISIN: DE0005199905

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19.06.2026 17:29:03

EQS-DD: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Consens Beratungs- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2026 / 17:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Consens Beratungs- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Greiner
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

b) LEI
5299008RI8NGQL3F3J12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005199905

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.66 EUR 62,640.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.66 EUR 62,640.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Marienplatz 11
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105658  19.06.2026 CET/CEST





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