Marinomed Biotech Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9MM / ISIN: ATMARINOMED6
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15.04.2026 08:43:33
EQS-DD: Marinomed Biotech AG: Andreas Grassauer, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.04.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marinomed Biotech AG
|Hovengasse 25
|2100 Korneuburg
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.marinomed.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104412 15.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Marinomed Biotech AG
|
08:49
|EQS-DD: Marinomed Biotech AG: Eva Prieschl-Grassauer, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08:49
|EQS-DD: Marinomed Biotech AG: Eva Prieschl-Grassauer, buy (EQS Group)
|
08:43
|EQS-DD: Marinomed Biotech AG: Andreas Grassauer, buy (EQS Group)
|
08:43
|EQS-DD: Marinomed Biotech AG: Andreas Grassauer, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14.04.26
|Börse Wien: ATX Prime am Nachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
13.04.26
|ATX Prime-Handel aktuell: ATX Prime schwächelt zum Ende des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)
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13.04.26
|EQS-News: Marinomed stellt Finanzierung durch erfolgreiche Kapitalmaßnahme sicher (EQS Group)
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13.04.26
|EQS-News: Marinomed secures financing through successful capital increase (EQS Group)