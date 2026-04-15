Marinomed Biotech Aktie

Marinomed Biotech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N9MM / ISIN: ATMARINOMED6

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.04.2026 08:43:33

EQS-DD: Marinomed Biotech AG: Andreas Grassauer, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.04.2026 / 08:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Grassauer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Marinomed Biotech AG

b) LEI
529900GN3B1EN80XF405 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: ATMARINOMED6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.0 EUR 357 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.0 EUR 357 Units

e) Date of the transaction
13/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Marinomed Biotech AG
Hovengasse 25
2100 Korneuburg
Austria
Internet: www.marinomed.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104412  15.04.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Marinomed Biotech AG

mehr Nachrichten