Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.04.2023 17:30:51

EQS-DD: MAX Automation SE: Dr. Christian Diekmann, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.04.2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Diekmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Managing Director (CEO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MAX Automation SE

b) LEI
391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA588

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
5.80 EUR 150.80 EUR
5.78 EUR 7941.72 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.78 EUR 8092.52 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


18.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Fritz-Vomfelde-Str. 34
40547 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




82627  18.04.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1610823&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MAX Automation SEmehr Nachrichten