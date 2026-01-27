EQS-DD: MAX Automation SE: Günther Holding SE, Pledge of 5,361,069 shares in MAX Automation SE as part of a loan transaction



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.01.2026 / 22:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Günther Holding SE

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Jaster Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MAX Automation SE

b) LEI

391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2DA588

b) Nature of the transaction

Pledge of 5,361,069 shares in MAX Automation SE as part of a loan transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

26/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

