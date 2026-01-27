MAX Automation Aktie

WKN DE: A2DA58 / ISIN: DE000A2DA588

27.01.2026 22:31:04

EQS-DD: MAX Automation SE: Günther Holding SE, Pledge of 5,361,069 shares in MAX Automation SE as part of a loan transaction




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.01.2026 / 22:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Günther Holding SE

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Jaster
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MAX Automation SE

b) LEI
391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA588

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge of 5,361,069 shares in MAX Automation SE as part of a loan transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
26/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Steinhöft 11
20459 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102988  27.01.2026 CET/CEST





