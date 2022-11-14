Kryptos kurzfristig kaufen oder sparen? Jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten bei BISON entdecken.-w-
14.11.2022 10:00:55

EQS-DD: MAX Automation SE: Hartmut Buscher, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.11.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hartmut
Last name(s): Buscher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the Supervisory Board/Managing Director (CFO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MAX Automation SE

b) LEI
391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA588

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4.65 EUR 9300.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.65 EUR 9300.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


14.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Fritz-Vomfelde-Str. 34
40547 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




79209  14.11.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486161&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MAX Automation SEmehr Nachrichten