EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.03.2022 / 15:27
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Nikolaus
Last name(s): Ankershofen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
157.00 EUR 160.00 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
157.0000 EUR 160.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
16/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group



 
