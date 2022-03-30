EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.03.2022 / 17:02

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Pfannberg Privatstiftung





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Nikolaus Last name(s): Ankershofen Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI

5299001AMHDLKUM80611

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000938204





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



159.20 EUR 49 Units



159.40 EUR 30 Units



159.60 EUR 421 Units



159.00 EUR 48 Units



159.20 EUR 101 Units



159.40 EUR 351 Units



159.40 EUR 296 Units



159.60 EUR 526 Units



159.80 EUR 362 Units



160.00 EUR 470 Units



159.20 EUR 275 Units



158.80 EUR 25 Units



159.00 EUR 46 Units



160.80 EUR 25 Units



160.80 EUR 266 Units



160.60 EUR 105 Units



160.40 EUR 442 Units



160.20 EUR 341 Units



160.00 EUR 71 Units



159.80 EUR 48 Units



162.00 EUR 50 Units



161.00 EUR 30 Units



161.20 EUR 221 Units



161.80 EUR 426 Units



161.00 EUR 475 Units



161.80 EUR 155 Units



161.20 EUR 46 Units



161.40 EUR 50 Units



161.60 EUR 249 Units



161.80 EUR 47 Units



162.00 EUR 143 Units



162.40 EUR 17 Units



162.60 EUR 200 Units



162.80 EUR 93 Units



163.20 EUR 85 Units



163.00 EUR 244 Units



162.40 EUR 50 Units



162.60 EUR 91 Units



162.80 EUR 30 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



160.6123 EUR 7000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

25/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO





30.03.2022





