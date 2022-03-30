EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG english

30.03.2022 17:03:58

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2022 / 17:02
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Pfannberg Privatstiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Nikolaus
Last name(s): Ankershofen
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















































































Price(s) Volume(s)
159.20 EUR 49 Units
159.40 EUR 30 Units
159.60 EUR 421 Units
159.00 EUR 48 Units
159.20 EUR 101 Units
159.40 EUR 351 Units
159.40 EUR 296 Units
159.60 EUR 526 Units
159.80 EUR 362 Units
160.00 EUR 470 Units
159.20 EUR 275 Units
158.80 EUR 25 Units
159.00 EUR 46 Units
160.80 EUR 25 Units
160.80 EUR 266 Units
160.60 EUR 105 Units
160.40 EUR 442 Units
160.20 EUR 341 Units
160.00 EUR 71 Units
159.80 EUR 48 Units
162.00 EUR 50 Units
161.00 EUR 30 Units
161.20 EUR 221 Units
161.80 EUR 426 Units
161.00 EUR 475 Units
161.80 EUR 155 Units
161.20 EUR 46 Units
161.40 EUR 50 Units
161.60 EUR 249 Units
161.80 EUR 47 Units
162.00 EUR 143 Units
162.40 EUR 17 Units
162.60 EUR 200 Units
162.80 EUR 93 Units
163.20 EUR 85 Units
163.00 EUR 244 Units
162.40 EUR 50 Units
162.60 EUR 91 Units
162.80 EUR 30 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
160.6123 EUR 7000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
25/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


30.03.2022















Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group



 
