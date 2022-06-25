Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.06.2022 17:49:41

EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.06.2022 / 17:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: MMag.
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Oswald

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
163.60 EUR 20 Units
163.60 EUR 45 Units
163.60 EUR 300 Units
163.60 EUR 19 Units
163.60 EUR 590 Units
163.60 EUR 26 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
163.6000 EUR 1000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
24/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


25.06.2022















Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group



 
End of News EQS News Service




76429  25.06.2022 



