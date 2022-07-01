EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.07.2022 / 12:45

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MM Forstbetrieb Leims GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Mag. First name: Ferdinand Last name(s): Mayr-Melnhof-Saurau Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI

5299001AMHDLKUM80611

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000938204





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



167.60 EUR 33 Units



167.80 EUR 136 Units



168.00 EUR 131 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



167.8653 EUR 300 Units





e) Date of the transaction

28/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO





01.07.2022





