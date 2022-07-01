Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.07.2022 12:45:56

EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2022 / 12:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: MM Forstbetrieb Leims GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Mag.
First name: Ferdinand
Last name(s): Mayr-Melnhof-Saurau
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
167.00 EUR 218 Units
167.20 EUR 82 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
167.0547 EUR 300 Units

e) Date of the transaction
28/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


01.07.2022















Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group



 
End of News EQS News Service




76561  01.07.2022 



