06.09.2022 11:04:55

EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.09.2022 / 11:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Pfannberg Privatstiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Nikolaus
Last name(s): Ankershofen
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















Price(s) Volume(s)
143.80 EUR 136 Units
144.00 EUR 171 Units
144.20 EUR 339 Units
144.40 EUR 838 Units
144.60 EUR 410 Units
144.80 EUR 266 Units
145.00 EUR 140 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
144.4237 EUR 2300 Units

e) Date of the transaction
05/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


06.09.2022 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group



 
End of News EQS News Service




77883  06.09.2022 CET/CEST



