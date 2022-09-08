Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 18:25:57

EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.09.2022 / 18:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: MMag.
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Oswald

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















Price(s) Volume(s)
142.80 EUR 40 Units
142.80 EUR 53 Units
142.80 EUR 16 Units
143.00 EUR 33 Units
143.00 EUR 55 Units
143.00 EUR 19 Units
143.00 EUR 84 Units
143.00 EUR 700 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
142.9782 EUR 1000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
08/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


08.09.2022 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group



 
End of News EQS News Service




77973  08.09.2022 CET/CEST



