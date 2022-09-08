EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.09.2022 / 18:24 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: MMag. First name: Peter Last name(s): Oswald





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI

5299001AMHDLKUM80611

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000938204





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



142.80 EUR 40 Units



142.80 EUR 53 Units



142.80 EUR 16 Units



143.00 EUR 33 Units



143.00 EUR 55 Units



143.00 EUR 19 Units



143.00 EUR 84 Units



143.00 EUR 700 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



142.9782 EUR 1000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

08/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO





