21.04.2023 15:28:56
EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: CAMA-Privatstiftung
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mag.
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Goess-Saurau
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000938204
b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numerable 60000 Units
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numerable 60000 Units
e) Date of the transaction
21/04/2023; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
21.04.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
|End of News
|EQS News Service
82691 21.04.2023 CET/CEST
20.03.23
Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
Deutsche Bank AG
23.11.22
Mayr-Melnhof Karton
Baader Bank
28.10.22
Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
Erste Group Bank
22.03.22
Mayr-Melnhof Karton accumulate
Erste Group Bank
18.03.22
Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
Deutsche Bank AG
