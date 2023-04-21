EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.04.2023 / 15:28 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: CAMA-Privatstiftung



2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title: Mag.

First name: Johannes

Last name(s): Goess-Saurau

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI

5299001AMHDLKUM80611



4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share

ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction

Pledge

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

not numerable 60000 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume

not numerable 60000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

21/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

