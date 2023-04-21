Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 15:28:56

EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.04.2023 / 15:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: CAMA-Privatstiftung

2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mag.
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Goess-Saurau
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611

4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000938204
b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)                   Volume(s)
not numerable         60000 Units
d) Aggregated information
Price                        Aggregated volume
not numerable         60000 Units
e) Date of the transaction
21/04/2023; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

21.04.2023 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group



 
End of News EQS News Service




82691  21.04.2023 CET/CEST



