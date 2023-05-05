EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Sophia Ankershofen, buy

05.05.2023 13:53:06

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.05.2023 / 13:52 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sophia
Last name(s): Ankershofen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Nikolaus
Last name(s): Ankershofen
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
142.80 EUR 5 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
142.8000 EUR 5 Units

e) Date of the transaction
03/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group



 
