EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.02.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Christof Last name(s): Nesemeier Position: Executive Chairman





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBB SE

b) LEI

967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



79.80 EUR 9895.20 EUR



79.90 EUR 1997.50 EUR



80.00 EUR 2000.00 EUR



80.10 EUR 2002.50 EUR



80.20 EUR 2005.00 EUR



80.30 EUR 10358.70 EUR



80.40 EUR 25406.40 EUR



80.50 EUR 16663.50 EUR



80.60 EUR 14024.40 EUR



80.70 EUR 16785.60 EUR



80.80 EUR 31996.80 EUR



80.80 EUR 1696.80 EUR



80.80 EUR 61408.00 EUR



80.80 EUR 484.80 EUR



80.80 EUR 565.60 EUR



80.80 EUR 3716.80 EUR



80.80 EUR 4605.60 EUR



80.80 EUR 161.60 EUR



80.80 EUR 6625.60 EUR



80.80 EUR 13412.80 EUR



80.80 EUR 37814.40 EUR



80.80 EUR 16240.80 EUR



80.80 EUR 11150.40 EUR



80.80 EUR 10827.20 EUR



80.80 EUR 484.80 EUR



80.80 EUR 4686.40 EUR



79.90 EUR 11745.30 EUR



80.00 EUR 8000.00 EUR



80.10 EUR 2002.50 EUR



80.20 EUR 12591.40 EUR



80.30 EUR 9475.40 EUR



80.40 EUR 20502.00 EUR



80.50 EUR 17468.50 EUR



80.60 EUR 16603.60 EUR



80.70 EUR 9280.50 EUR



80.80 EUR 27229.60 EUR



80.80 EUR 2100.80 EUR



80.80 EUR 42904.80 EUR



80.80 EUR 10665.60 EUR



80.80 EUR 13008.80 EUR



80.80 EUR 10908.00 EUR



80.80 EUR 10504.00 EUR



80.80 EUR 3232.00 EUR



80.80 EUR 4040.00 EUR



80.80 EUR 3312.80 EUR



80.80 EUR 6221.60 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



80.6368 EUR 548814.4000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

20.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





