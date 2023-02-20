|
20.02.2023 13:30:52
EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
81039 20.02.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MBB SEmehr Nachrichten
|
20.02.23
|EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , Kauf (EQS Group)
|
20.02.23
|EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy (EQS Group)
|
20.02.23
|EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , Kauf (EQS Group)
|
20.02.23
|EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy (EQS Group)
|
09.02.23
|EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE resolves share buyback program 2023 (EQS Group)
|
09.02.23
|EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE beschließt Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2023 (EQS Group)
|
24.11.22
|EQS-News: MBB SE sells majority stake in OBO-Werke GmbH to Accursia Capital (EQS Group)
|
24.11.22
|EQS-News: MBB SE verkauft OBO-Werke GmbH mehrheitlich an Accursia Capital (EQS Group)