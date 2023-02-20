EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.02.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Christof Last name(s): Nesemeier Position: Executive Chairman





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MBB SE

b) LEI

967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



79.80 EUR 8379.00 EUR



79.80 EUR 13326.60 EUR



79.80 EUR 6862.80 EUR



79.80 EUR 2872.80 EUR



79.80 EUR 2394.00 EUR



79.80 EUR 399.00 EUR



79.80 EUR 1037.40 EUR



79.80 EUR 13725.60 EUR



79.80 EUR 558.60 EUR



79.80 EUR 5027.40 EUR



79.80 EUR 22982.40 EUR



79.80 EUR 399.00 EUR



79.80 EUR 4788.00 EUR



79.80 EUR 71421.00 EUR



79.80 EUR 5426.40 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



79.8000 EUR 159600.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

17/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





