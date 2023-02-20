Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.02.2023 13:30:52

EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.02.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Nesemeier
Position: Executive Chairman

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
79.80 EUR 8379.00 EUR
79.80 EUR 13326.60 EUR
79.80 EUR 6862.80 EUR
79.80 EUR 2872.80 EUR
79.80 EUR 2394.00 EUR
79.80 EUR 399.00 EUR
79.80 EUR 1037.40 EUR
79.80 EUR 13725.60 EUR
79.80 EUR 558.60 EUR
79.80 EUR 5027.40 EUR
79.80 EUR 22982.40 EUR
79.80 EUR 399.00 EUR
79.80 EUR 4788.00 EUR
79.80 EUR 71421.00 EUR
79.80 EUR 5426.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
79.8000 EUR 159600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com



 
