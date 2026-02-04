Medios Aktie

04.02.2026 10:31:04

EQS-DD: Medios AG: Thomas Meier, Acquisition of 13,638 shares as part of management board remuneration (own shares of the issuer).




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.02.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Meier

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Medios AG

b) LEI
391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 13,638 shares as part of management board remuneration (own shares of the issuer).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.00 EUR 218,208.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.0000 EUR 218,208.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.medios.group



 
End of News EQS News Service




103082  04.02.2026 CET/CEST





