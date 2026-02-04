Medios Aktie
WKN DE: A1MMCC / ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
|
04.02.2026 10:31:04
EQS-DD: Medios AG: Thomas Meier, Acquisition of 13,638 shares as part of management board remuneration (own shares of the issuer).
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.medios.group
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103082 04.02.2026 CET/CEST
