EQS-DD: Medios AG: Thomas Meier, Acquisition of 13,638 shares as part of management board remuneration (own shares of the issuer).



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.02.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Meier

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Medios AG

b) LEI

391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 13,638 shares as part of management board remuneration (own shares of the issuer).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 16.00 EUR 218,208.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 16.0000 EUR 218,208.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

01/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

