Eifelhöhen-Klinik Aktie

Eifelhöhen-Klinik für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 565360 / ISIN: DE0005653604

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29.05.2026 12:56:39

EQS-DD: MedNation AG: Dirk Isenberg, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.05.2026 / 12:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Isenberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MedNation AG

b) LEI
529900MX52YY8J3URL57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005653604

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.80 EUR 418,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.80 EUR 418,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: MedNation AG
Graurheindorfer Str. 137
53117 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.mednation.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105256  29.05.2026 CET/CEST





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