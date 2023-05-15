EQS-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE: Dr. Rupprecht von Bechtolsheim, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.05.2023 / 08:59 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Rupprecht Last name(s): von Bechtolsheim





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mensch und Maschine Software SE

b) LEI

391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006580806





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



49.70 EUR 29820 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



49.70 EUR 29820 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

11/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





