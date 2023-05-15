15.05.2023 09:00:54

EQS-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE: Dr. Rupprecht von Bechtolsheim, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.05.2023 / 08:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Rupprecht
Last name(s): von Bechtolsheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mensch und Maschine Software SE

b) LEI
391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006580806

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
49.70 EUR 29820 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
49.70 EUR 29820 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


15.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Internet: www.mum.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




83177  15.05.2023 CET/CEST



