|
24.10.2022 14:31:21
EQS-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
24.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mensch und Maschine Software SE
|Argelsrieder Feld 5
|82234 Wessling
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mum.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
79001 24.10.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mensch und Maschine Software SEmehr Nachrichten
|
14:37
|EQS-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE english (EQS Group)
|
14:37
|EQS-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
14:31
|EQS-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE english (EQS Group)
|
14:31
|EQS-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
20.10.22
|EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE stellt 9M-Bericht 2022 vor (EQS Group)
|
20.10.22
|EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting 9M report 2022 (EQS Group)
|
20.10.22
|Mensch und Maschine Software S : Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting 9M report 2022 (Investegate)
|
20.07.22
|DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Half year report 2022 (EQS Group)