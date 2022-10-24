NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
24.10.2022 14:31:21

EQS-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.10.2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Adi
Last name(s): Drotleff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mensch und Maschine Software SE

b) LEI
391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006580806

b) Nature of the transaction




Purchase of shares as part of the employee stock option plan of Mensch und Maschine Software SE at a discount of 20% on the share price on the issue date
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
33.44 EUR 5749.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
33.44 EUR 5749.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Internet: www.mum.de



 
