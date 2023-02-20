Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.02.2023 16:47:06

EQS-DD: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Britta Seeger, Purchase of shares due to a phantom share program of Mercedes-Benz Group AG amounting up to max. EUR 594.140,13




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.02.2023 / 16:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Britta
Last name(s): Seeger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mercedes-Benz Group AG

b) LEI
529900R27DL06UVNT076 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007100000

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of shares due to a phantom share program of Mercedes-Benz Group AG amounting up to max. EUR 594.140,13

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
17/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com



 
