MERKUR PRIVATBANK Aktie

MERKUR PRIVATBANK für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 814820 / ISIN: DE0008148206

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06.08.2026 09:44:42

EQS-DD: MERKUR PRIVATBANK KGaA: Otto Kieninger, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.08.2026 / 09:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Otto
Last name(s): Kieninger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MERKUR PRIVATBANK KGaA

b) LEI
529900Y9V9S4JSXJZK89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008148206

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.30 EUR 4,284.00 EUR
15.40 EUR 3,388.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.3440 EUR 7,672.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/04/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


06.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: MERKUR PRIVATBANK KGaA
Bayerstraße 33
80335 München
Germany
Internet: www.merkur-privatbank.de
LEI Code: 529900Y9V9S4JSXJZK89



 
End of News EQS News Service




106288  06.08.2026 CET/CEST





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