25.07.2023 13:15:57

EQS-DD: Meta Wolf AG: Dacapo 2 GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.07.2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Dacapo 2 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Rumpelhardt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Meta Wolf AG

b) LEI
391200XVGFRTWOC6XX47 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A254203

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/02/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETA


Language: English
Company: Meta Wolf AG
Bahnhofstraße 15
99448 Kranichfeld
Germany
Internet: https://metawolf.com



 
