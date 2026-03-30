EQS-DD: Meta Wolf AG: Dr. Matthias Rumpelhardt, Agreement on the transfer, free of charge, of 53,213 subscription rights as part of a rights issue



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.03.2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Matthias Last name(s): Rumpelhardt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Meta Wolf AG

b) LEI

391200XVGFRTWOC6XX47

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000A41YE23

b) Nature of the transaction

Agreement on the transfer, free of charge, of 53,213 subscription rights as part of a rights issue

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

26/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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