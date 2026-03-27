Muehl Product & Service Aktie
WKN DE: A25420 / ISIN: DE000A254203
|
27.03.2026 17:31:18
EQS-DD: Meta Wolf AG: LUBANCO PTE LTD., Granting of 6,748,731 subscription rights as part of a capital increase
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Meta Wolf AG
|Bahnhofstraße 15
|99448 Kranichfeld
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://metawolf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103962 27.03.2026 CET/CEST
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