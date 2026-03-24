Muehl Product & Service Aktie

Muehl Product & Service für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A25420 / ISIN: DE000A254203

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24.03.2026 17:31:16

EQS-DD: Meta Wolf AG: Thomas Wolf, Agreement on the transfer, free of charge, of 4,593,408 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Wolf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Meta Wolf AG

b) LEI
391200XVGFRTWOC6XX47 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A41YE23

b) Nature of the transaction
Agreement on the transfer, free of charge, of 4,593,408 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Meta Wolf AG
Bahnhofstraße 15
99448 Kranichfeld
Germany
Internet: https://metawolf.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103904  24.03.2026 CET/CEST





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