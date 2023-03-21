EQS-DD: METRO AG: Rafael Gasset Giraldez, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.03.2023 / 16:44 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Rafael Last name(s): Gasset Giraldez





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

METRO AG

b) LEI

5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000BFB0019





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



7.45 EUR 1862.50 EUR



7.435 EUR 52.05 EUR



7.44 EUR 52.08 EUR



7.445 EUR 5084.94 EUR



7.45 EUR 1914.65 EUR



7.455 EUR 82.01 EUR



7.445 EUR 1667.68 EUR



7.45 EUR 5520.44 EUR



7.455 EUR 5665.80 EUR



7.46 EUR 798.22 EUR



7.465 EUR 7793.46 EUR



7.47 EUR 16374.24 EUR



7.475 EUR 9411.02 EUR



7.48 EUR 9566.92 EUR



7.48 EUR 2206.60 EUR



7.48 EUR 3687.64 EUR



7.48 EUR 19896.80 EUR



7.485 EUR 6646.68 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



7.4701 EUR 98283.7300 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

20/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





