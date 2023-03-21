21.03.2023 16:44:52

EQS-DD: METRO AG: Rafael Gasset Giraldez, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.03.2023 / 16:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Rafael
Last name(s): Gasset Giraldez

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
METRO AG

b) LEI
5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BFB0019

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






































Price(s) Volume(s)
7.45 EUR 1862.50 EUR
7.435 EUR 52.05 EUR
7.44 EUR 52.08 EUR
7.445 EUR 5084.94 EUR
7.45 EUR 1914.65 EUR
7.455 EUR 82.01 EUR
7.445 EUR 1667.68 EUR
7.45 EUR 5520.44 EUR
7.455 EUR 5665.80 EUR
7.46 EUR 798.22 EUR
7.465 EUR 7793.46 EUR
7.47 EUR 16374.24 EUR
7.475 EUR 9411.02 EUR
7.48 EUR 9566.92 EUR
7.48 EUR 2206.60 EUR
7.48 EUR 3687.64 EUR
7.48 EUR 19896.80 EUR
7.485 EUR 6646.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.4701 EUR 98283.7300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


21.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




81865  21.03.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1588483&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu METRO (St.)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu METRO (St.)mehr Analysen

14.02.23 METRO Halten DZ BANK
09.02.23 METRO Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.02.23 METRO Reduce Baader Bank
08.02.23 METRO Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.01.23 METRO Underperform Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

METRO (St.) 7,66 1,32% METRO (St.)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch: ATX beendet den Handel weit im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Aufschlägen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag nach oben. An der deutschen Börse waren ebenfalls Gewinne zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert freundlich. Auch die größten Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag erholt.

Nachrichten