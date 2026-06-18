MHP Hotel Aktie
WKN DE: A3E5C2 / ISIN: DE000A3E5C24
|
18.06.2026 18:40:53
EQS-DD: MHP Hotel AG: 888 RealeState GmbH, sell
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MHP Hotel AG
|Maximiliansplatz 12b
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mhphotels.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105592 18.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu MHP Hotel
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18.06.26
|EQS-DD: MHP Hotel AG: Greenpeak Real Estate GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
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18.06.26
|EQS-DD: MHP Hotel AG: Greenpeak Real Estate GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
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18.06.26
|EQS-DD: MHP Hotel AG: 888 RealeState GmbH, sell (EQS Group)
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18.06.26
|EQS-DD: MHP Hotel AG: 888 RealeState GmbH, Verkauf (EQS Group)
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10.06.26
|EQS-DD: MHP Hotel AG: Frehse & Wagner Beteiligungs-GmbH, sell (EQS Group)
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10.06.26
|EQS-DD: MHP Hotel AG: Frehse & Wagner Beteiligungs-GmbH, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
10.06.26
|EQS-DD: MHP Hotel AG: Frehse & Wagner Beteiligungs-GmbH, sell (EQS Group)
|
10.06.26
|EQS-DD: MHP Hotel AG: Frehse & Wagner Beteiligungs-GmbH, Verkauf (EQS Group)