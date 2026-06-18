MHP Hotel Aktie

MHP Hotel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E5C2 / ISIN: DE000A3E5C24

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18.06.2026 18:52:42

EQS-DD: MHP Hotel AG: Greenpeak Real Estate GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.06.2026 / 18:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Greenpeak Real Estate GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Beringer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MHP Hotel AG

b) LEI
529900KYBHHI9AVDB924 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5C24

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.3 EUR 390,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.3000 EUR 390,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: MHP Hotel AG
Maximiliansplatz 12b
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.mhphotels.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105594  18.06.2026 CET/CEST





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