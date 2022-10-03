Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.10.2022 14:27:03

EQS-DD: Mister Spex SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.10.2022 / 14:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Graber Investment Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Graber
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mister Spex SE

b) LEI
391200SBGUML8UFGNW39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
























Price(s) Volume(s)
2.45 EUR 198.45 EUR
2.45 EUR 169.05 EUR
2.45 EUR 245.00 EUR
2.45 EUR 573.30 EUR
2.45 EUR 717.85 EUR
2.45 EUR 357.70 EUR
2.45 EUR 695.80 EUR
2.45 EUR 637.00 EUR
2.45 EUR 44.10 EUR
2.45 EUR 210.70 EUR
2.45 EUR 14.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.4500 EUR 3863.65 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Greifswalder Str. 156
10409 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.misterspex.de



 
