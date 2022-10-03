EQS-DD: Mister Spex SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.10.2022 / 14:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Graber Investment Limited





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Dirk Last name(s): Graber Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mister Spex SE

b) LEI

391200SBGUML8UFGNW39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.45 EUR 198.45 EUR



2.45 EUR 169.05 EUR



2.45 EUR 245.00 EUR



2.45 EUR 573.30 EUR



2.45 EUR 717.85 EUR



2.45 EUR 357.70 EUR



2.45 EUR 695.80 EUR



2.45 EUR 637.00 EUR



2.45 EUR 44.10 EUR



2.45 EUR 210.70 EUR



2.45 EUR 14.70 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.4500 EUR 3863.65 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

29/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





03.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

