MLP Aktie

MLP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 656990 / ISIN: DE0006569908

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19.03.2026 15:19:14

EQS-DD: MLP SE: Jan Frederik Berg, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.03.2026 / 15:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jan Frederik
Last name(s): Berg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MLP SE

b) LEI
529900M25NF9TALIWQ20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006569908

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.28 EUR 145,600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.2800 EUR 145,600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: gettex
MIC: XMUN


19.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




103824  19.03.2026 CET/CEST





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